Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells $140,273.28 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 481,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Matthew Zinn sold 17,476 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $73,923.48.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

