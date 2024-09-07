Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $2,298,712.80 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

MTSI opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

