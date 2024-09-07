Insider Buying: Totally plc (LON:TLY) Insider Acquires £15,000 in Stock

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) insider Bob Forsyth purchased 150,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,723.87).

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -505.25 and a beta of 0.57. Totally plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

