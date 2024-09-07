Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($104,536.49).
Conduit Stock Performance
Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.98) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 510.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.56 million, a P/E ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.23).
Conduit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.
