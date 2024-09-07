Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($104,536.49).

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.98) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 510.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.56 million, a P/E ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.23).

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conduit

Conduit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.