Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Stock Holdings Cut by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 3.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 7.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $209,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

