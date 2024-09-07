Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $15.08 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 2,976,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

