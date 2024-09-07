Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

NYSE MA traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.12. 2,116,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,963. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.