Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 35,355 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.02. 5,229,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,849. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

