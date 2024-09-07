Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 31,895 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.75. 6,263,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.