Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 11,620 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 754,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,684. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

