ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $119.87 million and $1.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,031,419,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,469,684 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

