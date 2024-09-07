Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $888.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 888.80 ($11.69) and traded as high as GBX 936.50 ($12.31). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 929 ($12.22), with a volume of 471,981 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.70) to GBX 1,090 ($14.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.89).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 914 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 889.09. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,994.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

