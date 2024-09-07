Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,804 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

