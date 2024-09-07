Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $356.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

