Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $157.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $179.72. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.