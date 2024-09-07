Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $63.90 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.