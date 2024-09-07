Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $227.60 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

