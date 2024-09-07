Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 70,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.