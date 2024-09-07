Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.