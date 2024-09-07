Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

HFG stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 928.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.97. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.03 ($8.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The company has a market capitalization of £806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

