Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HI. KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 534,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,411. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hillenbrand's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after buying an additional 290,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after acquiring an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $40,130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

