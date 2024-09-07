Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7637 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $2.87 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.
About Hengan International Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.