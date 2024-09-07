Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7637 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $2.87 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

