HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,625. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $49,443,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

