HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA stock opened at $387.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.92. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $403.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

