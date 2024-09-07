HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,421,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,660. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.