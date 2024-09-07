Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.73

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.73 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 169.50 ($2.23). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.16), with a volume of 59,938 shares.

Harworth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £539.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,387.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.04.

Insider Transactions at Harworth Group

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £24,784.76 ($32,590.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,523,492. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

