Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,916,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $335.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.82 and a 200-day moving average of $310.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,238 shares of company stock valued at $154,690,169. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

