Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,307 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.48 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.