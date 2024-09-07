Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

