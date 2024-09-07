Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 11,073 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

