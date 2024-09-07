Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $543.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.50 and a 200-day moving average of $533.24. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

