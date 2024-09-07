Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.96 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $177,185.42 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

