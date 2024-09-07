Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.16.

NYSE TV opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

