Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $4.99. Grupo México shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 17,699 shares.

Grupo México Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

