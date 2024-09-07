Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $4.99. Grupo México shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 17,699 shares.
Grupo México Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.
Grupo México Company Profile
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo México
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.