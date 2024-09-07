Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 579 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KWEB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 11,042,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,395,248. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65.

