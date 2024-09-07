Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $10.41 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 304.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 941,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 160,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 4,114,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

