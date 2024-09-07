Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. New Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 166,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,666. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

