Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,056 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $5,383,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.80. 1,190,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $213.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

