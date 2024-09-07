Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Down 2.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 15,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 115,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Greenpro Capital Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 198.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.