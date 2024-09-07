Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 34,081 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,081 shares during the period. Cencora comprises approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Cencora worth $101,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 5.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Cencora by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,321. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.41 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

