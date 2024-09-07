Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $78,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,318,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.