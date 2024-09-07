Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 149,557 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 149,557 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 11,154,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,655. The company has a market cap of $390.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.