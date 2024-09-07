Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 246,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

