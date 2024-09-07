Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,904 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. 990,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,049. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,942 shares of company stock worth $12,373,193 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

