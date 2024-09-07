Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Booking by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Shares of BKNG traded down $41.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,731.35. 283,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,773.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,699.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

