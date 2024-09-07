Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $42,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $69.48. 4,182,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

