Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $21.99 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.9 %

EHC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 382,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,936. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

