Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Goldex Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.21.
Goldex Resources Company Profile
Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
