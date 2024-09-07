Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 517.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
