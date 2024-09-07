Gnosis Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $361.80 million and $2.78 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $139.71 or 0.00259640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

