GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.67.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.